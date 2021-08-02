Enhanced TN engineering admission online software attracts one lakh students in one week

Chennai :

Accordingly, the enhanced software that receives applications from the students online will be more user-friendly, says a senior Higher Education Department official.





Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman told DT NEXT that several options have been added in the online admission software including an easy method of uploading the documents of the students.





Stating that TNEA-2021 is a completely online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation, the official said "previous year's cut-off marks have also been included so that students would get an idea".





"In addition, a comprehensive and improvised registration demo video is being included this year", he said adding "the file size of the documents, which have to be uploaded during registration, have also been reduced so that even a small resolution of the scanned certificates and photos of the students will be accepted".





Pointing out that a detailed counseling procedure consists of various steps that have also been added, he said for the first time applicant's school category was also included during the registration so that TNEA would be ready to prepare the list of the students in the State-run schools if the government announces horizontal reservation quota as it was done for medical aspirants in government schools.





The official said that even certificate verification will be done online to ensure that the students could avoid coming directly to the facilitation centres. "Till now there was no complaints or issues were reported by the students", he said adding "even payment options were also made easy through online".





According to the official, on the first day when the online admissions started, more than 21,000 students have registered, which was higher than the previous year's enrollment on day one.





"From July 26, the day the admission process started, to August 1, as many as 92,176 students have registered to pursue engineering courses", he said adding "it has crossed one lakh till August 2 noon".