Don’t force govt to enforce complete lockdown, Stalin cautions people

Chennai :

“Third wave will be worse than the first two waves. Experts warning that it will be similar to the Spanish flu is not to threaten people but should be taken as a warning. People should not become reasons for the spread of COVID and I ask them not to force the government to implement complete lockdown,” Stalin said in a video released on social media.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the double-dose vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR test is mandatory for people entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala from August 5, 2021.





“After a sudden spike in Kerala cases, people travelling to Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring State can enter from any of the 13 routes, but testing or dual vaccination certificate is mandatory. We have also increased the testing of samples in Tamil Nadu as there has been a surge in cases and early intervention is being done to prevent a third wave,” the Minister said.





Speaking to reporters after inspecting the COVID-19 screening being conducted for domestic and international passengers at the Kamaraj Domestic Airport and Anna International Airport respectively on Sunday along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Subramanian said, “International passengers arriving from London, Brazil, South Africa, Europe, Dubai and the Middle East are also required to undergo thermal scanning and RT-PCR tests. The test results are given within four hours for Rs 900.” People from all other countries have to undergo thermal screening to keep a check on body temperature. The Minister added that the Health Department has allotted permission to Chennai Airport officials to perform a new and sophisticated form of testing that gives results in 13 minutes. This mechanism is expected to commence in a few days.





Regarding cases along the Kerala-Kanniyakumari border appearing to have increased, the Minister said the Kerala government is taking steps to control it and the State Health Department, along with the Revenue and Police Department will start monitoring people at the borders. At present, the State government has mandated screening of people travelling to Tamil Nadu through any mode of transportation, including train, air or private vehicle. Individuals testing positive for COVID-19 will be provided treatment and will be allowed outside the airport only after the test results.