Tamil archanai set to begin at HR and CE-run temples this week

Performing archanai (religious chanting and offerings) in the Tamil language would begin in HR and CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment) run temples in the State from this week, said HR and CE minister PK Sekar Babu on Sunday.
Chennai: “The first Tamil archanai (pooja) in a major (HR and CE run) temple would be performed in Mylapore Kapaleeshwarar Temple on Wednesday or Thursday,” he said.
Adding that the Department would identify 47 temples for performing archanai in Tamil, Sekar Babu said the Department would display boards bearing names and contact details of the priest performing the rituals within a month. “To begin with, it would be done in 47 major temples and subsequently extended to smaller temples across the State,” the Minister added.
Stating that parties like the BJP which called the DMK “anti-Hindu” are now lauding the Department in the DMK regime, Sekar Babu justified the denial of public access to temples during Aadi festival and said that a large number of pilgrims from other states visit the major temples in Tamil Nadu for such festivals. “To avoid the risk of COVID spread, access to the people during Aadi festival has been denied,” he reasoned.
The government had informed the State Assembly during the Governor’s address that it would soon commence the performance of Tamil archanai in the State temples. Sekar Babu had also recently announced that the government was considering appointing women as temple archakas soon and those interested in performing rituals in temples could come forward and approach them. The State is also committed to promoting archakas from all castes in TN, he added.
Adding that the Department would identify 47 temples for performing archanai in Tamil, Sekar Babu said the Department would display boards bearing names and contact details of the priest performing the rituals within a month. “To begin with, it would be done in 47 major temples and subsequently extended to smaller temples across the State,” the Minister added.
Stating that parties like the BJP which called the DMK “anti-Hindu” are now lauding the Department in the DMK regime, Sekar Babu justified the denial of public access to temples during Aadi festival and said that a large number of pilgrims from other states visit the major temples in Tamil Nadu for such festivals. “To avoid the risk of COVID spread, access to the people during Aadi festival has been denied,” he reasoned.
The government had informed the State Assembly during the Governor’s address that it would soon commence the performance of Tamil archanai in the State temples. Sekar Babu had also recently announced that the government was considering appointing women as temple archakas soon and those interested in performing rituals in temples could come forward and approach them. The State is also committed to promoting archakas from all castes in TN, he added.
Conversations