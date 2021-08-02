Prez to unveil Karunanidhi’s portrait during TN Assembly centenary today

President Ram Nath Kovind is set to unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Monday.
Chennai: Kovind, who is on a five-day trip to Tamil Nadu, will reach Chennai on Monday around 12.45 pm and will have lunch at Raj Bhavan. From there, he will head to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly at St.George Fort at 5 pm, where he will participate in the centenary function and unveil the portrait of the five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
This will be Kovind’s first visit to Tamil Nadu after the DMK came to power. After the function, Kovind will head back to Raj Bhavan for an overnight stay and leave for Ooty on August 3. The president will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on August 4 and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will stay in Ooty on August 5 and on August 6, will return to Delhi after boarding a helicopter from the Sulur airfield.
