Minister Velu lashes out at AIADMK for opposing memorial library for Karunanidhi

Public Works Minister EV Velu on Sunday lashed out at AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam for alleging that the government was attempting to destroy Colonel John Pennycuick Memorial in Madurai and set up Karunanidhi memorial library there.
Chennai: The buildings claimed to be used by Colonel Pennyquick was constructed after his death, Velu said, drawing the opposition leaders’ attention to Madurai Collector’s clarification citing PWD buildings registry which established that its foundation stone was laid in 1912 and construction completed in 1913, while the Colonel who constructed Mullaiperiyar dam had died on March 9, 1911.
Seven places were shortlisted before the PWD engineers’ bungalow campus on Madurai - Natham Road was finalised for the memorial library construction, Velu said, charging the AIADMK leaders of spreading fake news to stall the work.
