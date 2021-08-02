NET eligibility: UGC extends time for master’s degree completion

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken a decision to extend the last date of completing the master’s degree or equivalent course with requisite percentage of marks as per the eligibility conditions of NET due to COVID pandemic.

Chennai : As per the qualification conditions of the National Eligibility Test (NET), the candidates, who are pursuing their master’s degree or equivalent course or final year students who have appeared for their qualifying degree examination and whose result is awaited, could apply for the test. The decision was taken by the University Grants Commission against the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown, as conducting of the master’s exams were also delayed.



The Commission, however, said that such candidates were admitted provisionally and were considered as eligible for award of eligibility for assistant professor only after they have passed their master’s degree or equivalent examination with the requisite percentage of marks within two years from the date of the NET result.



Pointing out that some of the candidates who stood qualified in the December 2018 and or June 2019 UGC-NET test for junior research fellowship under the Central scheme have not been able to complete master’s degrees due to unavoidable delays in conducting university examinations or declaration of results thereof caused by COVID-19 pandemic.



The Commission said, “in the interest of the affected candidates, UGC has taken a decision to extend the last date of completing the master’s degree or equivalent course with requisite percentage of marks as per the eligibility conditions of NET till June 30, 2022, for December 2018 UGC-NET and December 31, 2022, for June 2019 UGC-NET candidates.”