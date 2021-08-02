Kamal to visit Kovai today, first time post Assembly poll loss

MNM president Kamal Haasan will be visiting Coimbatore on Monday for the first time after narrowly losing the Coimbatore South Assembly seat in the recent Assembly polls.
Chennai: “I am coming to Coimbatore tomorrow to meet the people of my beloved Coimbatore and to launch some welfare schemes on behalf of the Makkal Needhi Maiam. I will be there for two days. Let’s meet,” he tweeted on Sunday. MNM sources said that Kamal’s visit to the district was to send out a message that the party would continue to work and grow even after some people deserted. “We have performed better in Coimbatore in the 2019 Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls. It was mainly due to the popularity of the actor turned politician not because of others who claim credit for that,” sources added.
Conversations