Civil supplies police seize 31 tonnes of PDS rice smuggled to K’taka, 3 held

Vellore : Police stopped a lorry with Karnataka registration number plate at Christianpet check post near Katpadi and a search revealed that the vehicle was loaded with 31.62 tonnes of PDS rice which was being smuggled to Karnataka. Police then arrested the three occupants of the vehicle who were identified as Babu (35) and Gopi (42) both of Bangarupet in Karnataka and Chennai based Prabhu (42) who supplied the PDS rice. The seized rice was handed over to the Vellore civil supplies godown while investigations are continuing.