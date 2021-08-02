Bengaluru-based driver suffers heart attack, succumbs after parking lorry

A Bengaluru-based container lorry driver, who suffered a heart attack succumbed after parking his vehicle on the road side early on Sunday. Police during night patrol found Chandrasekar (34) of Bengaluru town lying on the driver seat in the lorry.
Vellore: They alerted the 108 ambulance, which on arrival declared him dead. It was learnt that Chandrasekar had an history of heart disease and he has come back to work after recuperating. He had left Bengaluru with a load of cloth bundles in a container truck to Chennai. When he neared Ratnagiri on the Chennai – Bengaluru national highway he suffered a heart attack. Despite the pain he diverted the vehicle to the road side and then swooned. The body was sent to Arcot Government Hospital for post mortem while police registered a case and informed the driver’s next of kin.
