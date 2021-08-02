Water released from Mettur dam into East, West canals for irrigation

Water has been released from East and West canals of Mettur dam on Sunday to irrigate a total of 45,000 acres in Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts.

Coimbatore : The canals will remain opened till December 15, 2021 for 137 days. The government has ordered opening up of the canals following demands from farmers. Initially, 600 cusecs were released and it will be increased based on the requirement. It has been customary to open 9.60 TMC of water for 137 days on August 1. Currently, the Mettur dam has an inflow of 12,776 cusecs and 14,000 cusecs is discharged for irrigation in Delta districts. The dam has storage of 82.530 feet at 8 am on Sunday.