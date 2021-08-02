Brake van of cargo train with 2,500 tonnes of PDS rice derails in Nagercoil

A guard-cum-brake van of a cargo train derailed from track at Nagercoil railway station in the early hours of Sunday.

Madurai : The incident occurred at Nagercoil goods shed at 12 30 am, sources said. The train with 28 wagons carried as many as 2,500 tonnes of rice meant for public distribution system from Telangana. However, the derailment did not cause much damage. The railway staff and Railway Protection Force personnel inspected the spot. Thiruvananthapuram railway division has also sought a report from Nagercoil railway staff in connection with the derailment.