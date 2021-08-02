Woman kills 3-yr-old daughter, hangs self over husband’s alcohol addiction

A tiff with her drunk husband resulted in a woman committing suicide by first hanging her 3-year-old daughter and then herself near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district on Friday night.
Vellore: Police said that Dayalan (40) a farmer and resident of Nadusithanji village near Kaveripakkam quarreled with his wife Vennila (35) over the former’s liquor addiction on Friday. A frustrated Vennila tied her son Keerthi (5) to a chair and took her daughter Haritha (3) out and hanged her from a tree in the backyard. Then she hanged herself from the same tree. The boy managed to free himself and alerted others.
