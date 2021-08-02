8,905 more transformers to address power woes

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said 8,905 additional distribution transformers would be erected across the State to rectify the power outage and voltage fluctuations faced by the consumers.
Chennai: After chairing a reviewing meeting of the electricity distribution officials on Saturday, he said the utility has procured 6,830 distribution transformers at a cost of Rs 625 crore to replace the distribution transformers identified for the low voltage complaints during the 10-day campaign to remove tree branches, replace damaged poles and others.
“We are planning to erect 5,750 additional transformers to reduce the power load and 3,200 transformers to address low voltage complaints in the next three months,” he said.
The minister reviewed the plan to convert overhead cables in the seven distribution divisions in the city into underground cables at a cost of Rs 1,283 crore. Senthilbalaji also said the Tangedco would soon undertake to restructure the distribution offices.
