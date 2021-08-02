Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

One can sue neighbour for not axing trees posing threat to life & property





A huge tree from my neighbour’s plot is leaning precariously over my roadside single-storied commercial building. I had repeatedly taken up the matter with my neighbour, but since he has an axe to grind, he is not acknowledging the threat. Is there a way I can force him to get it removed? If it falls and causes damage to my property, who will bear the repair charges? If such a mishap leaves any of my visitors injured, who will be held responsible?

Seek your share in mesne profits as well while filing partition suit







My father inherited a house that was rented out for the past eight years. My younger brother was collecting rent and spending it since he didn’t have any job at that point. Now my father is no more and my brother has a permanent job. He has also purchased other property. However, he is not willing to sell that ancestral house and give my share though he knows me losing job after the pandemic struck. What are the legal options available before me? Please help





— Name withheld on request

— Vijayakumar Ganesan, SaidapetFor over centuries, the law of tort imposes liability on the neighbour which principle was summarised by the English Courts as follows: “You must take reasonable care to avoid acts or omissions which you can reasonably foresee would be likely to injure your neighbour”. Therefore, you can write to your neighbour personally or issue a notice through your counsel and ask him to cut the branches of the tree which is precariously leaning over your roadside building. If he does not rectify the lurking danger, you can sue him and also get the cost of the suit. In case any catastrophe takes place in between, you can also claim damages for the loss suffered by you.File a partition suit against your younger brother and also seek for a rendition of accounts and share in the mesne profits which he had derived so far. After the allotment of your share in a preliminary decree given by the civil court, in the final decree, you can seek for selling of the house and giving your share of the sale proceeds.