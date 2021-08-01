Fresh cases dip slightly in city, TN nears 2k-mark

The number of daily COVID cases in Tamil Nadu is nearing the 2,000-mark after a continuous increase in cases in the past few days. The State reported 1,990 cases on Sunday, taking the total number to 25,61,587.
Chennai: The daily numbers in Chennai declined at 175 but the test positivity rate saw a slight increase and stands at 0.8 per cent. The overall TPR stands at 1.2 per cent, with the highest positivity rate crossing 3 per cent in Thanjavur.
Coimbatore recorded 230 new cases, followed by 180 in Erode. Several other districts continue to see a slight increase in the cases, including Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, Erode, Salem, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur.
A total of 26 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including four deaths of people who did not have any comorbidities. The death toll in the State reached 34,102. While Salem recorded five deaths, four were reported in Tirupur on Sunday.
After 1,57,927 people were tested in the past 24 hours, a total of 20,524 active cases are present in the State. As many as 2,156 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 25,06,961.
