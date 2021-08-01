Five tier security cover, 5,000 police personnel deployed for President's TN visit

Chennai :

The Assembly hall and the state secretariat, both in Fort St George, the Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been brought under the five-tier security cover.





Led by Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, 5,000 personnel, including those from commando unit, will be on duty for Kovind's visit.





Precautionary measures and appropriate security arrangements are in place in all the routes that would be used by the President during his visit here, a police release said.





Earlier, Jiwal chaired a meet of senior police officials to review security arrangements and advised them on measures to be followed in view of Kovind's visit.





According to the President's tentative itinerary, he will arrive here on August 2 (afternoon), preside over the centenary fete at the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly in the evening and also unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the House.





On Monday night, Kovind would stay at the Raj Bhavan here and leave for the Nilgiris District on Tuesday.





On August 4, he would visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course.





He would stay at the Raj Bhavan there and leave for Delhi on August 6.