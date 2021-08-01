MDMK says Centre trying to take away rights of states in PG medical admissions

Chennai :

The draft Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations attempts to centralise and designate the Directorate General of Health Services, under the union Ministry of Health as the designated authority for counselling for state quota seats, he said in a statement.





Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha MP said through this the Central government has "planned to take away the authority of state governments on admissions to post graduate medical courses, which is condemnable."





Only the Tamil Nadu government should hold counselling for admissions to "100 per cent post graduate medical seats" in state-run medical colleges and the union government conducting counselling for such courses is unacceptable, he said.





The Tamil Nadu government should make it categorical that the BJP-led Centre "continuously usurping the rights of state governments in the field of education" cannot be allowed, he urged.





On Saturday, Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Centre that the draft regulations, if implemented, would grossly harm Tamil Nadu. The proposed norms intended undermining the role of state governments in PG medical education since their role in the admissions under their own state quota is sought to be removed, Stalin had said.