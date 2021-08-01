Tamil Nadu's Rural parts receiving oxygen plants through Corporates' CSR activities

Chennai :

A 500 litre Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plant was set up in Taluk Hospital Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam recently. As the state health department continues to focus on bringing resources to the healthcare facilities, even in the rural parts of the State, such areas are receiving oxygen production plants and concentrators through CSR activities.





The plant has the capacity to supply oxygen to up to 100 beds and it was set up as a part of CSR activity by a corporate company. The fully inspected oxygen facilities have been set up to ensure that adequate oxygen is available at the hospital if the cases increase.





“We are making sure that there should be an adequate oxygen supply in every hospital in each State so that there should not be a single person suffering due to the shortage of oxygen. We are working with the government and hospitals to be ready for any possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic," said Harshil Narula, Director, Med Freshe.





As Tamil Nadu focuses on the distribution of vaccines free of cost at private hospitals, the State is also making sure the CSR funds provided by private companies are being utilised appropriately. A total of 117 companies have participated in the vaccination CSR initiative and it will soon be expanded to other districts.





“In such challenging situations, we have to gear up to restructure and redevelop according to the requirement and work efficiently to make sure we are prepared before time” he added.





Meanwhile, to fulfill oxygen supply, multiple 200, 500, and 1000 litre capacity PSA plants are being installed in different cities of Tamil Nadu like Nilgiri, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Kanchipuram by corporate companies as part of their CSR activity.