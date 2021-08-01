New Covid restrictions in Coimbatore from Monday

Coimbatore :

Coimbatore administration will bring in new restrictions from Monday onwards to bring Covid cases under control.





The Coimbatore district administration will enforce the restrictions strictly as the state government does not want a spike in cases in the district which has regularly shown an increase in the number of active cases as well as fresh cases when compared to other districts of the state, said an official.





All shops except those selling essential commodities like milk, medicines, and vegetables will be allowed to function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from August 2.





However, shops on Cross cut road, Gandhipuram 5, 6 and 7th streets, Oppanakara street, Saramedu, Ramamurthy Street, Elai Thottam Junction, Thodiyur Junction, Rice mill road and NP Itteri road will not be allowed to function on Sundays. The district administration said the functioning of shops selling milk, medicines, and vegetables in these streets will be allowed all days.





Coimbatore, being the largest industrial area of the state after Chennai, has a large number of labourers and workers from other states. The movement of workers from the district to other districts and other states could be one reason for the hike in cases in Coimbatore, said the official.





Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS, "The government is not taking any chances and we will enforce some restrictions from August 2, Monday so that the disease doesn't spread to other areas. The district administration and the health department are monitoring the situation properly and as of now, there is nothing to be afraid of."