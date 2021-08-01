Degree for civil service aspirants introduced

Chennai :

BA Public Policy programme is oriented towards students, who want to obtain a degree as well as prepare for the civil services by the time they graduate. The institution said that the course will offer a new way for students who have finished their schooling to start their preparation in becoming a bureaucrat.





The programme aims to bridge the gap between a degree and the extra time that is taken to prepare for the Civil Services Examination and to provide students with the transformative opportunity to gain academic knowledge and the analytical skills that are the hallmark of every public servant.





The benefits include mentoring by serving and retired IAS/IPS/IFS officers, as well as officers from the federal, State and local governments, which will help the students share the same perspective as that of a seasoned civil servant.





In addition, the inclusion of NCC in the curriculum will serve to fan the flames of patriotism as well as inculcate discipline in the students that will help them to pursue their ambitions in future.