60-year-old killed in blast at cracker unit in Sivakasi

A sixty-year old man was killed in an explosion, which occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at V Chokkalingapuram village in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district on Saturday.
Madurai: The deceased victim has been identified as R Anandaraj, resident of Meenampatti, sources said. The ill-fated worker suffered an agonizing death as the blast ripped through a concrete filling room, from where his body was thrown out and at last the fire brigades spotted the charred body of the victim hanging from a tree. But still, a mutilated leg of the victim could not be traced at the explosion site, sources said. According to Sivakasi Station Fire Officer K.P. Balamurugan, fire call was received at around 10.30 am, and water tender rushed to the spot. He was the only person present in the chemical filling room when the explosion occurred. However, the cause of the explosion is yet to be known, the SFO said.
Revenue Department officials inspected the spot and held enquiries. Sivakasi East police have filed a case, sources said.
