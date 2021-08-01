Cardio dept of MGMGH conducts surgeries with latest equipment

With the enhanced facilities like Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Fractional Flow Reserve (FRR) and Dual Chamber Pacemaker, the department of Cardiology of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, (MGMGH) Tiruchy has successfully conducted eight procedures last month, said the Dean Dr K Vanitha here on Saturday.

Thiruchirapalli : Speaking to media persons, the Dean Vanitha said, the OCT machine was recently installed at the GH with which a three dimensional view of blood vessels in the heart would be made and this would ensure the doctors to undertake treatments accurately on the patients, she said.



“Through this, the doctors can define the percentage of an arterial block and decide whether the patient needs a pacemaker. We have successfully treated four patients in the last month”, she said.



Similarly, the FRR equipment would measure the speed of the flow of blood through the blood vessels in the heart. “We have treated three patients by using FRR equipment last month”, she said.



She said that the OCT with a stenting procedure would cost around Rs 3 lakh while FFR costs Rs 50,000 and dual chamber pacemaker costs Rs 2.5 lakh in a private hospital.



“But these treatments are provided for free under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” she added.