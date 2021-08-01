SWOT analysis and no family interference, Sasi’s key strategies to retrieve AIADMK

What went wrong to the AIADMK in my absence and the rise and fall of AMMK’s vote bank is something that is disturbing the mind of ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.
Chennai: With the litigation to continue as the party general secretary is pending before the city civil court, Sasikala is doing a post mortem and SWOT analysis for both the AIADMK and the AMMK party. According to confidential sources of Sasikala, “Chinnamma is in no hurry but has started taking steps related to the retrieval of the AIADMK. She is completing the first round of telephonic conversations with the sulking AIADMK and AMMK workers insisting them not to desert the party. The second step is that she had told her relatives not to politically intervene in the matters that relate to the AIADMK and AMMK,” confidential sources confirmed to DT Next.
Sources also said that the former aide of Jayalalithaa who was jailed along with former chief minister is weighing all the options and is desperate to be in the political limelight. The performance of the newly formed DMK ministry and the mistakes of the former AIADMK ministers is another subject that the former AIADMK leader is studying.
Sasikala is also exploring the pros and cons of fielding her loyalists for the upcoming civic polls, but the final decisions are yet to be taken, informed sources said adding that the team Sasikala is hoping for a favourable result from the court claiming that she is the only unanimously elected party general secretary as per by-laws of AIADMK.
There are local internal issues within the supporters of AMMK and this was one of the reasons for me to quit AMMK and join the parent AIADMK.
Grievances are not addressed and there is no much power for the district secretaries in AMMK and this was the reason for my recent exit, said a former AMMK district secretary who is now in the state wing of AIADMK.
