Two hurt in suspected leopard attack in Thuraiyur

Two persons were reportedly attacked by a leopard at Thuraiyur on Saturday and the forest officials have been camping in the area after fixing cameras and cages to catch the jungle cat.
Thiruchirapalli: There was information about the movement of wild animals at Angiyam village in Uppiliyapuram block of Thuraiyur Taluk which is close to the reserve forest between Angiyam and Koneripatti in Thuraiyur and the local people have been keeping vigil in the area.
On Saturday, while the people went to monitor the spot, they located a leopard there and chased away the animal which went hiding into the bushy area in the nearby spot.
Subsequently, the people were searching for it. But suddenly, the leopard came out of the bush and reportedly caught hold of one U Duraisamy (65) a resident from Angiyam village. When Duraisamy managed to escape the bite, he fell down on a rocky surface and sustained a head injury.
Meanwhile, M Haribaskar who was standing above a cave there was reportedly trying for a selfie but suddenly, the leopard which appeared there had reportedly bit Haribaskar in which he sustained nail marks across the body.
Soon the villagers chased away the leopard and rushed both the injured to T-Pettai GH and they were given first aid and were sent to Namakkal GH for further treatment.
On information, the forest officials rushed to the spot and asked the people not to panic. They also established cages and cameras to watch the movement of the animal.
“We will be camping here until we locate and rescue the animal which would be let into the forest in Thuraiyur,” a forest official said
On Saturday, while the people went to monitor the spot, they located a leopard there and chased away the animal which went hiding into the bushy area in the nearby spot.
Subsequently, the people were searching for it. But suddenly, the leopard came out of the bush and reportedly caught hold of one U Duraisamy (65) a resident from Angiyam village. When Duraisamy managed to escape the bite, he fell down on a rocky surface and sustained a head injury.
Meanwhile, M Haribaskar who was standing above a cave there was reportedly trying for a selfie but suddenly, the leopard which appeared there had reportedly bit Haribaskar in which he sustained nail marks across the body.
Soon the villagers chased away the leopard and rushed both the injured to T-Pettai GH and they were given first aid and were sent to Namakkal GH for further treatment.
On information, the forest officials rushed to the spot and asked the people not to panic. They also established cages and cameras to watch the movement of the animal.
“We will be camping here until we locate and rescue the animal which would be let into the forest in Thuraiyur,” a forest official said
Conversations