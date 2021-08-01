Two gen managers of TNPL suspended for irregularity in coal procurement policy

Two general managers of Pugalur TNPL were suspended on Saturday for their involvement in irregularity in the procurement of coal for the factory.
Thiruchirapalli: It is said, the TNPL has been functioning at Pugalur in Karur district and the factory has been importing coal from various countries for utility in the firm.
It is said, the TNPL has a procurement policy for coal that should be below a certain moisture condition but the officials had relaxed the policy and procured beyond the permitted moisture condition and this was brought to the knowledge of the Executive Director Krishnan who ordered for an inquiry. The inquiry found that the officials had been involved in the irregularities. Subsequently, the General Managers Balasubramanian and Balakrishnan were suspended on Saturday. The Executive Director Krishnan has also ordered for a departmental action against both the General Managers.
