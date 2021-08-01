Two killed, one injured as two motorbikes collide on Jawadhu hills

Two persons were killed and another seriously injured when the two wheeler they were riding collided head on with another motorbike near Jamunamarudur in the Jawadhu hills on Friday.
Tiruvannamalai: According to police, Rajasekar (19) son of Ravi of the locality and his relatives Satish (21) and Murugan (16) were all on their way to Polur in the plains on a two wheeler. Near Jamunamarudur the trio tried to overtake a government bus going in front when they rammed another two wheeler coming toward them.
The second two wheeler was driven by Rakaraj (34) and had as pillion rider Kulandai (24). In the accident all five from both vehicles were thrown on the ground. While Ramaraj and Kulandai escaped with minor scratches, Satish, Rajasekar and Murugan were severely injured. They were treated at the Jamunamarudu PHC from where they were shifted to the Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital where Rajasekar was declared brought dead, while Satish succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday. Murugan is under treatment. Jamunamarudur police registered a case and are investigating.
