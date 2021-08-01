FB girlfriend dupes bizman with fake ID, held with hubby

The Kumbakonam police on Saturday arrested a couple who befriended a businessman and tried to pocket Rs 10 lakh from him.
Thiruchirapalli: It is said, P Janani (25), wife of Parthiban from Thoothukudi, hiding her marital status, had befriended one Saravana Parthiban (51), a realtor from Valangaiman in Tiruvarur and they were continuing their contact for the past few months. She also met Saravana Parthiban frequently and managed to ooze Rs 7 lakh from him.
To swindle more money, Janani created a fake ID in the name of Ramya and befriended Saravana Parthiban. Without knowing it was a fake ID, Saravana Parthiban entered into frequent chats with ‘Ramya’ also.
In such a backdrop, on July 28, Saravana Parthiban received a call where the caller introduced him as the Thoothukudi Town DSP and informed Saravana Parthiban that his Facebook friend ‘Ramya’ had attempted to commit suicide and she had mentioned his name in her suicide note and so he wanted to inquire him.
A shocked Saravana Parthiban made negotiations with the ‘DSP’ and expressed his willingness to offer Rs 10 lakh to close the case. The ‘DSP’ told Saravana Parthiban that he would send an ‘Inspector’ to receive the sum.
On July 29, Janani’s husband Parthiban came to Kumbakonam and contacted Saravanan Parthiban as ‘Inspector’ sent by the ‘DSP’.
However, in a twist to the episode, Saravana Parthiban discussed the incident with his friends who visited the hotel where the ‘Inspector’ was saying and found him to be fake.
Subsequently, Saravana Partiban and his friends kept Sarvanan hostile under them and contacted Janani to come to Kumbakonam to call back her husband.
On July 30, Janani came to Kumbakonam and held talks with Saravana Parthiban and his friends. By then, Saravana Parthiban lodged a complaint and police arrested both Parthiban and Janani.
To swindle more money, Janani created a fake ID in the name of Ramya and befriended Saravana Parthiban. Without knowing it was a fake ID, Saravana Parthiban entered into frequent chats with ‘Ramya’ also.
In such a backdrop, on July 28, Saravana Parthiban received a call where the caller introduced him as the Thoothukudi Town DSP and informed Saravana Parthiban that his Facebook friend ‘Ramya’ had attempted to commit suicide and she had mentioned his name in her suicide note and so he wanted to inquire him.
A shocked Saravana Parthiban made negotiations with the ‘DSP’ and expressed his willingness to offer Rs 10 lakh to close the case. The ‘DSP’ told Saravana Parthiban that he would send an ‘Inspector’ to receive the sum.
On July 29, Janani’s husband Parthiban came to Kumbakonam and contacted Saravanan Parthiban as ‘Inspector’ sent by the ‘DSP’.
However, in a twist to the episode, Saravana Parthiban discussed the incident with his friends who visited the hotel where the ‘Inspector’ was saying and found him to be fake.
Subsequently, Saravana Partiban and his friends kept Sarvanan hostile under them and contacted Janani to come to Kumbakonam to call back her husband.
On July 30, Janani came to Kumbakonam and held talks with Saravana Parthiban and his friends. By then, Saravana Parthiban lodged a complaint and police arrested both Parthiban and Janani.
Conversations