Slight surge in pandemic cases in Tamil Nadu, 26 more die

The spike in COVID-19 cases in the State continued on Saturday, with a surge of about 39 cases compared to Friday. With fresh cases, the State has logged 25,59,597 pandemic cases.
Chennai: The positivity rate in the State stood at 1.2 per cent, with the highest of 2.5 per cent recorded in Thanjavur. The positivity rate in Chennai increased to 0.8 per cent with 25,729 samples being tested on Friday.
On Saturday, Chennai saw a decline from 215 cases on Friday to 204 cases. Coimbatore recorded the highest of 246 cases. As per the instructions of the State health officials, more people (1,60,171) were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
There are a total of 20,716 active cases of COVID-19 in the State currently, with the highest 1,940 active cases being reported in Coimbatore. Chennai currently has a total of 1,627 active cases. As many as 26 more deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the State, taking State’s total toll to 34,076.
