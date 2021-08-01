Differently-abled students declared all pass in TN

The State government has exempted differently-abled students from taking the supplementary exams to be conducted for Class 12 in August.
Chennai: Chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday issued orders to exempt differently-abled students appearing for supplementary exams next month from taking the test and declared such applicants all pass under Section 17 (i) of the Differently Abled Rights Act 2016.
A statement issued by the State government said the School Education Department would work out the modalities for awarding marks to such students and issued necessary orders. The government has also allowed differently-abled applicants to take supplementary exams of their own volition. However, such students choosing to take the supplementary exam would not be entitled to ask the government in future to declare them as passed as per the instant order.
Meanwhile, Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a building measuring 3,282 sq feet constructed for the welfare of the differently-abled at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore in Tirunelveli.
