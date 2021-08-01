66.2 pc TN population has COVID antibodies: Serosurvey

Chennai :

January 16 and inclusion of 18+ age individuals would have generated protective antibodies in the population. As on June 10, 2021, 97.6 lakh people got vaccinated (either single or double dose),” the survey report said.













Western districts like Erode, Coimbatore and Tirupur reported around 45 percent seropositivity which could be attributed to the consistent reporting of new cases in these regions, it said.

While the highest seropositivity was found in Virudhunagar at 84 per cent, the lowest (37%) was reported in Erode. Chennai’s was at 82 per cent, according to the latest serosurvey conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in 888 clusters across the State.The overall seropositivity of 66.2 percent could be attributed to variouspossible reasons, including the timing of serosurvey conductedduring the declining phase of the COVID second wave in TamilNadu, the report said. “Intense vaccination drives fromData From Analysis Done In JulyEach cluster consisted of 30 participants drawn randomly from a village in a rural area or a street in the case of an urban one. Blood samples were collected from a total of 26,610 participants and tested for the presence of SARS CoV-2 IgG antibodies using Chemiluminescence based Immuno Assay (CLIA).All the samples were tested at six referral labs of DPH & PM located in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Salem for the detection of IgG antibodies. Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the report in the presence of Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam. The serosurvey was successfully completed under the supervision of Selvavinayagam and his team at the state and district level.In the earlier state-wide serosurveys conducted by DPH&PM, the seropositivity was 31 percent in October/ November 2020, and 29 percent (in the second conducted in April 2021).