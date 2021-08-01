8905 additional transformers to be installed to address power outage, low voltage complaints: Senthilbalaji

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Saturday said that 8,905 additional distribution transformers would be erected across the state to rectify the power outage and voltage fluctuations faced by the consumers.
Chennai: After chairing a reviewing meeting of the electricity distribution officials, he said that the utility has procured 6,830 distribution transformers at a cost of Rs 625 crore to replace the distribution transformers identified for the low voltage complaints during the 10-day campaign to remove tree branches, replace damaged poles and others.
“We are planning to erect 5,750 additional transformers to reduce the power load and 3,200 transformers to address low voltage complaints in the next three months, ” he said.
The minister also reviewed the plan to convert overhead cables in the seven distribution divisions in the city into underground cables at a cost of Rs 1283 crore.
Senthilbalaji said that the TANGEDCO soon undertake restructuring of the distribution offices which has nine regions, 44 circles, division, sub-division and section offices. “The workload of the officials were not equally distributed. Of the total 2811 section offices, the number of electricity connections per section office varies from a minimum of 678 to a maximum of 51,689,” he said, adding to address inequity in the distribution of the work load, a division would have 90,000 to 1 lakh connection while a section office in the Corporation would have 14,000 connections and the municipality and town panchayat will have 10,000 connections. The section office in the rural area would have 7,000 connections.
