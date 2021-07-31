Two held for cheating with overseas employment

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, Samson Justin (43) from Woraiyur lodged a complaint with the Woraiyur police that two persons- Ramkumar (38) and Kamaraj (49) from the same place cheated him and a few other with the promise of overseas employment by collecting several lakhs of rupees. But he failed to keep his word.





The complaint read that the people who were cheated by the duo approached them but they did not pay attention to their repeated requests.





Finding no other choice, Samson lodged a complaint and demanded proper action against the duo.





Based on the complaint, the Woraiyur police registered a case and arrested both Ramkumar and Kamaraj. Further investigations are on.