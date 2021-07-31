Rise in Covid cases alarming: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

The increase in fresh cases to 1,859 on Thursday from 1,756 a day earlier is alarming, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.





“The incidence of the disease is slightly higher in districts like Kanniyakumari, Erode, and Cuddalore. Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed a meeting with the Collectors of the concerned districts regarding this. We have advised them that those who have the infection should be taken to hospital immediately to prevent any further spread,” said the Minister while speaking to the media after the inauguration of Hepatitis-B vaccination camp for pregnant women.





The Health Department is screening individuals along the Kerala and Andhra Pradesh borders, and also in Krishnagiri and Hosur near Karnataka, he added. Incidentally, hours after the Minister raised concern about the rise in numbers, the overall cases and also in Chennai went up on Friday. The number of new cases reported in the State climbed to 1,947, while Chennai added 215 cases.









With Tamil Nadu recording an increase in new COVID cases on Thursday for the first time in 69 days, the State Health Department has decided to increase the number of samples being tested for the infection. The officials said they are also keeping an eye over the rising cases in neighbouring Kerala to ensure that it does not affect the State in any way.





On Thursday, 20 districts, including Chennai, recorded an increase that prompted the officials to take efforts to address the situation. According to officials, districts like Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode and Thanjavur, which have seen a surge in cases, would increase the number of samples being tested every day.