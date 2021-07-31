Will not be silent till election promises are fullfilled, says TN BJP president Annamalai

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said that his party will conduct a series of protests against the ruling DMK for not keeping its electoral promises of providing subsidies for the state's fishermen.





The BJP leader staged a statewide protest by the party Friday alleging that the M K Stalin-led party had made false electoral promises for not fulfilling the election promise to give Rs 8,000 as subsidy for fishermen.





Protestors raised slogans against Chief Minister MK Stalin demanding fulfilment of poll promises that were mentioned in the DMK manifesto.





Annamalai said, "If the DMK government does not fulfill the promises then we will protest outside MK Stalin's house which will be our second phase of protest and state government should get ready for that. We will not be silent till the election promise are fulfilled."





"It's been two months now that fishermen have not gone for fishing. DMK had made their electoral promise to raise the subsidy from 5,000 to 8,000," he added.





He also slammed DMK on deaths of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and said, "When DMK was in alliance with Congress in the UPA regime, 464 fishermen died by SL navy. Under BJP government, not a single death has been recorded in last seven years of tenure."





"Prime Minister Modi has allocated 20,000 crores for blue revolution through fisherman associations. Our fisherman community was safe and happy in the BJP government. It's only the Modi government, who gave subsidy and concession for deep water fishing," he added.





"Since PM has concern for the state he made former state president L Murugan as Fisheries Minister," he said.