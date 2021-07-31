Students develop board game to help people explore, appreciate heritage

Chennai :

The team also won at the Toycathon 2021, an inter-ministerial initiative of the Government of India. R Amrita Laasya, one of the members, says that the idea was to make people explore, appreciate, respect and celebrate their heritage. “Indian Ministry of Culture and the Indian Archeological Survey and the Ministry of Tourism are working on various initiatives such as Monument Mitra, Swadesh Darshan, Incredible India, etc, to highlight our heritage sites and bring together every Indian with the responsibility of visiting and knowing historical masterpieces. The main reason we worked out with this idea was that many are not aware of the rich treasures of India. People think it is a dull subject and is only restricted to social textbooks. But it’s our responsibility to understand our culture. Indian culture is a social code and spiritual foundation. Existing board games are just relevant to cartoons or promote violence but on the other hand, our game makes them learn,” says Amrita, a first-year ECE student at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.





The other team members are Bhavika Taneja, Rajamgari Giris Teja, Kadambari Sree Rama Aditya and Palaniappan S. The team was inspired to develop a game that supports today’s generation to learn more about their cultural heritage. “Our game is called Treasure Hunt – it is a web board game that includes a treasure hunt in India that connects many monuments by a path. Players move their pieces along the path based on a dice roll and questions attributed to the history of every monument will be posed by Yaksha on cards. The player will be focused on the collection of keys. Every time the player confronts new questions, they will gain and lose keys through their journey. The one who acquires 500 keys first will be declared the winner,” she explains.





A mobile app is also developed as an additional reference platform for the game that may extend to dynamic by redirecting players to many interesting reference blogs. “For each monument, we also have a set of practice quiz with a 30-second timer for each question. We have embedded a 3D view of each monument with a virtual tour guide named ‘yukthi’ which will help our treasure hunters to explore our history in a more realistic way. We are looking forward to synchronise our app and website and add more features,” Amrita remarks.











