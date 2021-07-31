Work as regional outfit, begin from Mekedatu: State BJP chief tells cadre

Chennai :

The former IPS officer, who has started conducting back to back strategic meetings with different wings and office bearers, had urged them to start work like the state outfits.





Tamil Nadu BJP unit should protest against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is campaigning that he would construct the Mekedatu dam. While dealing with inter-state issues, we should question the Central BJP and neighbouring Karnataka BJP, Annamalai has told his supporters.





“Karnataka cannot construct the dam as per the legal norms and Union Water Resource Minister has assured that the structure at Mekedatu will not be allowed. This message should be taken to the masses,” Annamalai told BJP workers.





To allay fear among the farmers, the state agricultural wing had planned a one-day protest in Delta region by roping in 10,000 farmers and BJP workers.





According to sources in Kamalalayam, Annamalai has told the state office-bearers to cash in on local issues and instructed them to function like a state party and to gear up for the upcoming civic polls.





Tamil Nadu BJP unit had also planned a series of protests against the ruling DMK for not providing promised subsidies to TN fishermen. The first protest started at Valluvarkottam in Chennai on Friday.





Meanwhile, party seniors have also started internal discussions and the possibility of fielding candidates for Mayor posts in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Erode municipal corporations.