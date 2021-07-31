Tiruchy textile biz man hangs self over loss

Textile store owner in Tiruchy committed suicide on Friday due to huge loss in his business during the lockdown.
Thiruchirapalli: Sakthivel (55), borrowed money from several people to expand his shop at Super Bazaar. Soon after he finished alterations to the outlet, the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed affecting his business badly. Not able to repay the loans due to the loss, Sakthivel stopped coming out of his house. On Friday, when his family members went out, he hanged himself to death. Police sent the body to Tiruchy GH for post mortem and registered a case.
