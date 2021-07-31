Karur man kills wife, commits suicide

A 55-year-old man murdered his wife and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Karur on Friday.
Thiruchirapalli: Subramanian, a scrap dealer, used to assault his wife Chinnaponnu (40) frequently under the influence of alcohol. On Thursday night, he picked up a quarrel with his wife and suddenly dropped a stone on her head. Chinnaponnu died on the spot. Immediately realising his mistake, Subramanian went to railway track at Gandhigramam and jumped in front of Coimbatore Express and died. Police retrieved both the bodies and registered a case.
