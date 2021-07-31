Weekly off must for all cops: DGP

Chennai :

The circular from the office of Head of the Police Force, Tamil Nadu, addressed to all senior law and order officers, said that those who are not taking the weekly off should be given overtime allowance.





The DGP’s order further noted that leave on birthday and wedding anniversary would allow the personnel to spend time with their family members.





All district police heads were also advised to wish the personnel on wedding anniversary and birthday using control room walkie-talkie.





All Commissioners of city police forces and Superintendent of Police in districts were instructed to follow the order in letter and spirit.