AIIMS-Madurai can start classes on temporary campuses: Govt

Madurai :

This was stated before Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and TS Sivagnanam, during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition earlier filed by K Pushpavanam of Madurai, seeking early admission to pursue MBBS. As per J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, the State had already mentioned that government medical colleges in Sivagangai and Theni may be considered.





Thanking the Union government for holding the first meeting of the institute body on July 16, 2021, the State government once again expressed its willingness to support any specific proposal to expedite the functioning of the AIIMS, Madurai. It was also informed that in a few other AllMS institutes, classes have been started by entering into an MoU with a functioning medical college till the required infrastructure comes up.





The government, through the Health Secretary, also expressed that the State is equally eager to have a permanent building for AIIMS, Madurai. The State has already handed over 224 acres of land for the setting up of AllMS at Thoppur in Madurai district.





The bench, after hearing, adjourned the matter for further hearing.