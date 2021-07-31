Tamil Nadu logs 1,947 fresh cases, 27 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Toothukudi and Tiruchy reported a surge in the cases from the previous day.





Chennai and Coimbatore reported more than 200 cases, with Coimbatore recording the highest of 230 cases and the city 215.





The test positivity rate in TN stands at 1.2 per cent, with the highest of 2.3 per cent in Thanjavur, followed by 2 per cent in Erode. As many as 27 more deaths were reported, taking the total to 34,050.