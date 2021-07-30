AIADMK welcomes Centre's OBC reservation in medical and dental courses

Chennai :

Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in a joint statement said that the announcement by the centre is a victory to the AIADMK party which is working for the cause of social justice since its launch dating back to the days of party founder MGR. Since 2018, the AIADMK government has been writing DO letters and reminders to the centre seeking better reservation policies for OBCs in all India quota and this is a victory to the AIADMK. Already party leader J Jayalalithaa was instrumental in implementing the 69 per cent reservation policy in state government jobs and educational institutions and this new announcement are similar to the reservation policies adopted and practised by the AIADMK.





The AIADMK wholeheartedly welcomes the move and will continue to follow the footsteps of AIADMK leaders who wished 50 per cent reservation at All India quota provided by the centre, the AIADMK said.