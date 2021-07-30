‘Nellai Neervalam’ launched to rejuvenate water bodies

Madurai :

After the inauguration at a programme in Manimoortheeswaram in Tirunelveli, the Minister lauded the efforts of Collector V. Vishnu for having created the website with key information to protect natural resources that are abundant in Tirunelveli district, which boasts Thamirabarani-a river friendly landscape of perennials.





On the website, the Minister said a crucial component ‘Nellai Digital Water Atlas’-the first of its kind initiative was aimed at documenting and mapping all the water bodies in the district, he told reporters. As many as 1,237 water bodies have been identified in the district and among these, maintenance was done by PWD and Local Bodies. Apart from PWD and Local bodies, companies could also express their interest under CSR activity for rejuvenating the water bodies and authorities were working to develop all possibilities. Venthankulam would be revitalized to attract more tourists.





Water bodies need restoration, rejuvenation and rehabilitation to provide recreation, improve tourism, to meet drinking water needs and biodiversity preservation, he said.





On the other component-‘Trails of Thamirabarani’-the initiative, which intends to create a committed volunteering network with active participation of student volunteers and Forest personnel, tree saplings would be planted alongside riverbanks from Ambasamudram to the borders of the district. Further, he said ‘Kal Mandapam’, considered as a heritage symbol, would be protected by all means.





Further, he cited the inauguration of a dialysis unit at super specialty hospital in Tirunelveli and sought the needy to avail the facility. Moreover, ‘sound and light’ show was also inaugurated in the Government museum at Palayamkottai and the young artistes could display their talents and the younger generation should also get exposure to the historic significance of the museum. Now, the Tirunelveli museum goers have an opportunity of witnessing antiquities in other museums in Tamil Nadu with the newly established virtual tour. Moreover, an emergency mental health care centre was also opened at Kandigaiperi.





Citing 19 percent Covid positivity rate in Tirunelveli, he said the district is prepared to tackle any third wave with 200 oxygenated beds for children. The Collector said a total of 59 locations have been mapped under the ‘Trails of Thamirabarani’ and the like minded students or people could access the website and cooperate to help achieve the objective.