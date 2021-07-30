Fri, Jul 30, 2021

Banned tobacco products worth over Rs one crore seized in TN

Published: Jul 30,202103:14 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Banned tobacco products worth over Rs one crore were seized from two vehicles at Salem, about 160 km from here in the early hours of Friday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Coimbatore:
Based on information that banned tobacco products were being circulated to various districts of Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru in Karnataka, police intensified vehicle checks on highways. 

Hearing that two lorries from Bengaluru were parked at the lorry market, police rushed there and on search found 7.3 tonnes of banned tobacco products hidden among cattle feed bags, police said. 

The value of the products is estimated at Rs 1.7 crore, they said. 

The lorries were impounded and interrogation was on with the drivers to find out the identity of the suppliers of these products.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations