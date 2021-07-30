State BJP to protest against Karnataka BJP and DMK on Mekedatu issue

Chennai :

Newly-appointed state BJP president K Annamalai has started reworking the party strategies for the local state unit. The former IPS officer has started conducting back-to-back strategic meetings with party wing functionaries and office bearers and had urged them to start behaving like the state parties. TN BJP unit should protest against the Karnataka chief minister Basawaraja Bommai, who is campaigning that he will construct the Mekedatu issue. While dealing with inter-state issues, we should question the Central BJP and neighbouring Karnataka BJP, Annamalai has told his supporters.





According to BJP sources in Kamalalayam, Annamalai has told the state office bearers to cash in on local issues and had directed that the state BJP should start functioning as a state party and to gear up for the upcoming civic polls. "Karnataka cannot construct the dam as per the legal norms and the union water resource minister has assured that Karnataka will not be allowed. This message should be taken up to the masses," Annamalai told BJP workers.





And to allay the fear among the farmers, the state agricultural wing had planned a one-day protest in the Delta region by roping in 10,000 farmers and BJP workers.





Tamil Nadu BJP unit had also planned a series of protests against the ruling DMK for not providing promised subsidies for TN fishermen. The first protest started in Valluvarkottam in Chennai and the issues of fishermen will be periodically raked up by the BJP fishermen wing, BJP sources said.





Meanwhile, the party seniors have also started the internal discussions and the possibility of fielding mayor candidates in districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Erode municipal corporations. Recently Annamalai told reporters that the AIADMK – BJP alliance was intact and the senior leaders will finalise the seat-sharing once the state election commission releases the poll schedule.