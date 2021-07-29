Judges recuse from hearing case filed by AIADMK ex-minister

Chennai :

Justices N Kirubakaran and T V Thamilselvai recused themselves from hearing the petition fearing ''political colour''.





Shanmugam had alleged the government was neglecting the varsity in his native Villupuram district due to political reasons.





And now the petition is likely to be posted before the first bench presided over by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on August 2.





The petition prayed for a direction to the government to provide necessary funds for the smooth functioning and upkeep of the university.





It also urged the court to restrain Tiruvalluvar University from operating post-graduate extension centres in Villupuram in violation of the provisions of the Dr.J.





Jayalalithaa University Act of 2021.





According to Shanmugam, the university was established in Villupuram by bifurcating the Tiruvalluvar University, following a request from him last year in his capacity as an MLA representing the constituency.





Accordingly, the Dr J Jayalalalithaa University Act was enacted and the Governor had granted his assent on February 25.





The object of the Act was to bifurcate the jurisdiction of Tiruvalluvar University and bring Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts within the ambit of the new institution.





However, after a change of regime in the state, the new university was being neglected, he alleged.





Though a Vice-Chancellor was appointed, no other support had been provided to the new university. The previous AIADMK government had earmarked around 70 acres of land for the university campus, yet it was continuing to function from an old Taluk office without even requisite support staff.





The non-appointment of Registrar had scuttled all administrative and educational functions, he added.