Woman commits suicide, kins block road alleging foul play

Thiruchirapalli :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





It is said, M Rasathi (24) of Servaikaranpatti near Karur was married to Ganesan (30) of Tirumanpatti and the couple had no children for the past four years and this prompted a quarrel between them. It is said, Ganesan, a habitual drunkard used to manhandle Rasathi in the influence of alcohol.





Unable to bear the torture by her husband, Rasathi left for her maternal home two weeks back and after the elders pacified, she returned to her husband two days back.





In such a backdrop, on Wednesday morning, the relatives of Rasathi were informed that she had committed suicide. The shocked parents rushed to Tirymanpatti and they found the body was hanging and there were injuries over the body.





Subsequently, they suspected some foul play and so they lodged a complaint with the Palaviduthi police station. The police who registered a case retrieved the body and sent it to the Karur Medical College Hospital for post mortem.





Meanwhile, the relatives of Rasathi who assembled in the Tiruchy-Karur national highway resorted to a roadblock demanding action against Rasathi’s husband Ganesan and his family members.





On information, Karur Town DSP Devaraj rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating relatives of Rasathi. Upon assurance, they dispersed from the spot. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour.