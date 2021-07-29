Police seize Rs 20 lakh worth banned gutka in Tiruchy

Tiruchy City police seized 1800 kg banned gutka worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested five persons in this regard on Thursday evening.
Thiruchirapalli: It is said, based on the information that a huge quantity of banned gutka has been transported and hoarded in a godown at Palakkarai police station limit, the police rushed to the spot and seized the banned materials worth Rs 20 lakh kept in as many as 55 bundles. Subsequently, the police arrested five persons who were identified as P Bhoominathan (38) from Tiruverumbur, G Ilango (38) from Palakkarai, S Vadivel (40) from Khajapettai, G Hariharan (47) from Palakkarai and P Palanikumar (35) from Ariyamangalam. Tiruchy City Commissioner A Arun warned of severe action against those who involve in selling and transporting the banned contraband.
