Oct 12 to be celebrated as Classical Tamil Day

The State government would continue to establish Tamil chairs in major Universities world over like it did in Cologne and Harvard Universities so that Tamil research would happen there, the Minister said. Once this is done, scholars from such universities could come here and those from here could go there to research on Tamil, which would help people world over learn the heritage of Tamil language, he added.





Thennarsu said the DMK government would continuously urge the Union government to declare Thirukkural as national book.





Speaking to the media at Madurai airport, the Minister said the antiquity of Tamil language, culture and civilisation extended beyond literature, and the Archaeological Department was undertaking numerous excavations in Keezhadi, Mayiladumparai, Korkai and Adichanallur to scientifically establish the historicity of it. He then asserted that excavations at archaeological sites like Keezhadi and Mayiladumparai would continue though there are some people calling it unnecessary.





“Once they said that Sangam literature was only proof of the antiquity of Tamil language and it should have begun two centuries before the common era (BCE). Later, Tamil scholars admitted after Pulimankombu excavation that Tamil cultural antiquity predates 2 Century BCE. Carbon dating of Keezhadi finds have confirmed that it dates to 6 Century BCE,” he noted.





“Sivakalai excavations date back to the Iron Age. Two days ago, we found a punch marked coin at 146 cm depth in Keezhadi, which confirms that it belongs to the middle of 4 Century BCE and there were trade links between Ganges basin and Vaigai Basin before the Mauryan era,” the Minister added.





“Some people don’t have the mind to accept it when so many archaeological finds establishing the antiquity of Tamil civilisation are unearthed. Some are unable to tolerate the pride of Tamil and Tamils going worldwide. Let them complain, we are not bothered. We will continue to excavate. Pride of Tamil and Tamil civilization would be established worldwide. We need not bother about some jobless people considering such excavations a waste of resources,” he added, quoting his party founder CN Annadurai to drive home the point that the cultural fire of Tamils should spread worldwide.