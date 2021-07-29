Some people are unable to tolerate the archaeological finds establishing Tamil antiquity: Thennarasu

Chennai :

Stating that antiquity of Tamil language, culture and civilization extends beyond literature and the state archaeological department was undertaking numerous excavations in Keezhadi, Mayiladumparai, Korkai and Adichanallur to scientifically establish the historicity of it, Thennarasu told media persons at Madurai airport that “Once they said that Sangam literature was only proof of the antiquity of Tamil language and it should have begun two centuries before the common era (BCE). Later, Tamil scholars admitted after Pulimankombu excavation that Tamil cultural antiquity predates 2 century BCE. Carbon dating of Keezhadi finds have confirmed that it dates to six century BCE.”





“Sivakalai excavations date back to the Iron age. Two days ago, we found a punch marked coin at 146cm depth in Keezhadi which confirms that it belongs to the middle of fourth century BCE and there were trade links between Ganges basin and Vaigai Basin before the Mauryan era,” the minister added.





“ Some people don’t have the mind to accept it when so many archaeological finds establishing the antiquity of Tamil civilization are unearthed. Some people are unable to tolerate the pride of Tamil and Tamils going world wide. Let them complain. We don’t bother. We will continue to excavate. Pride of Tamil and tamils and civilization would be established world wide. We need not bother about some jobless people considering such excavations a waste of resources,” he added, quoting his party founder Anna to drive home the point that the cultural fire of Tamils should spread world wide.





Remarking that whoever says such excavations are unnecessary should be condemned, Thennarasu said that not only Tamil Nadu government, every Tamilian with sentiment will condemn it.





Oct 12 to be celebrated as Classical Tamil day





Informing that October 12 would be celebrated as Classical Tamil day in honour of Tamil being declared a classical language on the day, Thennarsu said the DMK govt would continuously urge the GoI to declare Thirukkural as national book.





Adding that the state government would continue to establish Tamil chair in major Universities world over like it did in Cologne and Harvard Universities so that Tamil research would happen there, the minister said that scholars from there could come here and here could go there for research on Tamil, which would help people world over learn the heritage of Tamil language.